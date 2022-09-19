WSGW Morning Team Show: September 19, 2022 (Monday)
It’s the WSGW Monday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..
Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU: It’s the WSGW Morning Team Show weekly edition of “Follow the Lions All Season Long to the Super Bowl”! This is something we have been doing for many, many years, believing that one year, we will follow the Lions, from start to finish, and have our final weekly edition a Super Bowl celebration! One of these years…. (runs 9:47)…..
*************************************************
Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU: The 2022 “Ig Nobel” Prizes have been announced (runs
Here is Link for the Ig Nobel Prizes from the “Annals of Improbable Research”
*************************************************
Every day on the WSGW Morning Team Show, Kim Komando has a “Digital Tip” at 6:25am. This morning, her tip was what to do if you are part of a data breach…..
Click for the Link to the Kim Komando Digital Tip regarding a Data Break
Remember, Kim hosts a three hour show every Saturday, 4-7pm, on WSGW
*************************************************
Missing Cat Returns Home and Rings Doorbell
*************************************************
Click to Read “Newsweek” Story of Truck Crash in Oklahoma City that Spilled Adult Related Material on the Road (story contains adult content)
*************************************************
Wake Up Song of the Day: Free “All Right Now“. It’s a “One Hit Wonder Monday” song! For our purposes, defined as a singer or group known for only one song to chart on the U.S. Billboard Top 40. Or, even if a second song is on the chart, it is overwhelmed and generally forgotten because of the success of the “One Hit Wonder”. In 1970, this song be Free was #1 in 20 territories. In America, it hit #4.
