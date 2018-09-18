WSGW Morning Team Show: September 18, 2018

It’s Tuesday time on the WSGW Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..
Charlie and Dave and Pat had fun with this story. Yes, from USA Today “Reviewed”, perhaps the definitive answer to toilet paper going over or under the roll! (runs 4:50)
Charlie questioned the “First Amendment” aspect of the story below as it led to a discussion with Dave Maurer (runs 5:45)
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) _ A Rhode Island town voted has voted 3-2 for a resolution to refrain from purchasing Nike products.
The North Smithfield Town Council will ask its departments to not buy Nike items.
Council President John Beauregard is a former state trooper who is upset with Nike’s decision to use former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick in ads.
North Smithfield hasn’t said what it buys from Nike, if anything. The ACLU of Rhode Island says it could be held liable for violating the First Amendment.
The mayor of a New Orleans suburb recently rescinded a similar directive based on an attorney’s advice.
Kaepernick began kneeling during the national anthem in 2016 to protest police brutality and social injustice.
In a related recent story from the Detroit News, a food truck owner says she will not serve the police.
Charlie says it was one word that former U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry was missing that could have saved him trouble. It’s a word many people need to remember any time you make a blanket statement (runs 4:09)
We get many packages delivered here at the radio station, but we don’t recall anything like what was recently delivered to a station in Boston
(charlie rood) It’s a story a saw over the summer and completely forgot about it until I saw a reference online. Britney Spears has a new fragrance out called, “My Prerogative”. Britney says it’s for both women and men! Hmmm…..
Wake Up Song of the Day: Paul McCartney “Come On To Me“. Today, when the new Billboard Album chart is released, Paul McCartney will have the #1 Album, his first #1 Album in 36 years! The album is “Egypt Station” and this is the first single released.
