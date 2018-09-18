WSGW Morning Team Show: September 18, 2018

It’s Tuesday time on the WSGW Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..

**************************************************************************

Charlie and Dave and Pat had fun with this story. Yes, from USA Today “Reviewed”, perhaps the definitive answer to toilet paper going over or under the roll! (runs 4:50)

**************************************************************************

Charlie questioned the “First Amendment” aspect of the story below as it led to a discussion with Dave Maurer (runs 5:45)

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) _ A Rhode Island town voted has voted 3-2 for a resolution to refrain from purchasing Nike products.

The North Smithfield Town Council will ask its departments to not buy Nike items.

Council President John Beauregard is a former state trooper who is upset with Nike’s decision to use former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick in ads.

North Smithfield hasn’t said what it buys from Nike, if anything. The ACLU of Rhode Island says it could be held liable for violating the First Amendment.

The mayor of a New Orleans suburb recently rescinded a similar directive based on an attorney’s advice.

Kaepernick began kneeling during the national anthem in 2016 to protest police brutality and social injustice.