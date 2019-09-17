WSGW Morning Team Show: September 17, 2019 (Tuesday)
tuesday written in the sky with contrails
It’s the WSGW Tuesday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..
Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU: Saginaw Spirit announce a new job for Art Lewis (and Charlie takes the opportunity to insult Art – how rude), plus this upcoming weekend presents WSGW with a “quadruple header” of live sports broadcasts, including Spirit Hockey (runs 7:21)…..
Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU: Charlie describes how he is doing the show despite personal peril, plus chocolate milk under fire from New York Schools (runs 6:40)…..
On Live TV, a Chicago lawmaker is talking about a pigeon poop problem when….. you guessed it!
While our weather is still summer-like this week, it’s winter-like elsewhere…..
RENO, Nevada (AP) – It’s still technically summer but snow is falling in the Sierra along the California-Nevada line.
California transportation officials posted a photo on the Caltrans District 3 Twitter account shortly after noon Monday showing snow accumulating on U.S. Interstate 80 at the top of Donner Summit about 10 miles (16 kilometers) west of
Truckee, California. Caltrans is urging motorists to slow down.
A strong cold front packing winds gusting up to 50 mph (80 kph) sent temperatures plummeting Monday across western Nevada. The National Weather Service in Reno issued a red flag warning for most all of northern Nevada with the exception of the northwest corner of the state because of high winds and low humidity that will create dangerous fire weather
conditions.
Gusty winds caused damage to a small airplane that was blown off the runway Monday morning at Reno Stead Airport north of Reno but no one was hurt.
Autumn doesn’t officially begin until the fall equinox next Monday.
Wake Up Song of the Day: America “Sister Golden Hair“. Gerry Beckley is 67. He’s a founding member of the group and wrote this song, plus sang lead. Gerry will release a new album titled “Five Mile Road”.