WSGW Morning Team Show: September 17, 2018

One more hot day ahead on a WSGW Monday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU….

Did you join us on Saturday for the Mid-Michigan Outdoor Expo? Dave Maurer offers a review with Charlie and Pat (runs 7:21)…

Charlie and Dave and Pat with a “Lions Lament” (runs 6:57)

Charlie and Dave and Pat and Art play doctor talking about living a long life with a story about a woman who says whisky is her key to living to be 112 and a new study suggesting a daily aspirin may not be good for you… (runs 4:03)

A 112-year-old woman says whisky is her secret

Daily Aspirin may not be good for you

(charlie rood) How did I miss this from last week? Great idea…..

New “First Responders” Stamp released by the United States Postal Service

Look who has the New Number One Album

