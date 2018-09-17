WSGW Morning Team Show: September 17, 2018

One more hot day ahead on a WSGW Monday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU….

Did you join us on Saturday for the Mid-Michigan Outdoor Expo?   Dave Maurer offers a review with Charlie and Pat  (runs 7:21)…

 

Charlie and Dave and Pat with a “Lions Lament”  (runs 6:57)

 

Charlie and Dave and Pat and Art play doctor talking about living a long life with a story about a woman who says whisky is her key to living to be 112 and a new study suggesting a daily aspirin may not be good for you…  (runs 4:03)

A 112-year-old woman says whisky is her secret

Daily Aspirin may not be good for you

 

(charlie rood)   How did I miss this from last week?  Great idea…..

New “First Responders” Stamp released by the United States Postal Service

USPS announces Hot Wheels Forever stampsUSPS releases stamp honoring first responders

 

Look who has the New Number One Album

(Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images)

 

Wake Up Song of the Day:    The Tubes “She’s a Beauty”.   Fee Waybill is 70.

