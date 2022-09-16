WSGW Morning Team Show: September 16, 2022 (Friday)
It’s the WSGW Friday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..
Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU: In a follow up to the "Toy Hall of Fame" talk yesterday and "Nerf" being one of the nominees for induction in 2022, Charlie is "armed and dangerous" with a demonstration of a couple of Nerf Guns
Click for Link to “Toy Hall of Fame” and to Vote
Every Friday morning after the 7:30am news during the college football season, get ready for SVSU Football as Charlie talks with Voice of the Cardinals, J.J. Boehm
Weekend Events and Activities
Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU: A legendary music man who died in 2016 is the subject of a new "anti-documentary"
A very unexpected visitor found hiding in bathroom
Wake Up Song of the Day: Three Dog Night “Black and White“. It’s the Friday Flashback Song! We “Flash Back” in 10-20-30-40-50 year increments to find Number One Songs at this time that are still remembered today, along with the artists and groups that perform. Or, Number One Songs that are long forgotten, along with the artists and groups that perform. On this date, 50 years ago in 1972, Three Dog Night was #1 for 1 week with this song that was their last of 3 #1 songs. A song first recorded by Pete Seeger in 1956. It was co-written by Earl Robinson and David I. Arkin, inspired by the U.S. Supreme Court Ruling of 1954 “Brown v. Board of Education”.
