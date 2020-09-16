WSGW Morning Team Show: September 16, 2020 (Wednesday)

It’s the WSGW Wednesday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..
Brand New OnLine Poll for YOU…..
WSGW OnLine Poll: Masks for High School Sports
Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU: A recap of the WSGW WinVitational Golf Outing at The PohlCat in Mt. Pleasant (runs 8:54)…..
Charlie and Dave and Pat and Art and YOU: What’s this about “American Dagger Caterpillars” in Bay County?!?! (runs 2:12)
Charlie and Dave and Pat and Art and YOU: The Bay City born music superstar, Madonna, is going to co-write and direct a movie about her life (runs 6:13)…..
They say a man’s home is his castle, and in this castle, the King of Beers is King (and it’s for sale)
Man flees traffic stop and leaves behind winning lottery ticket (he gets it back)
