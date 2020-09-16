      Weather Alert

WSGW Morning Team Show: September 16, 2020 (Wednesday)

Charlie Rood
Sep 16, 2020 @ 5:52am

It’s the WSGW Wednesday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..

 

Brand New OnLine Poll for YOU…..

WSGW OnLine Poll: Masks for High School Sports

 

 

 

Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU:     A recap of the WSGW WinVitational Golf Outing at The PohlCat in Mt. Pleasant (runs 8:54)…..

 

 

 

Charlie and Dave and Pat and Art and YOU:     What’s this about “American Dagger Caterpillars” in Bay County?!?!  (runs 2:12)

 

 

 

Charlie and Dave and Pat and Art and YOU:     The Bay City born music superstar, Madonna, is going to co-write and direct a movie about her life (runs 6:13)…..

 

 

 

 

They say a man’s home is his castle, and in this castle, the King of Beers is King (and it’s for sale)

A condo listed for sale in Lake Worth, Fla., is going viral due to the walls and ceilings of the home being covered in Budweiser beer cans. Photo courtesy of Kearney &amp; Associates Realty

Photo courtesy of Kearney & Associates Realty

 

 

 

Man flees traffic stop and leaves behind winning lottery ticket (he gets it back)

 

 

 

Wake Up Song of the Day:     Bellamy Brothers “If I Said You Have a Beautiful Body Would You Hold it Against Me“.   David Bellamy is 70.

 

 

