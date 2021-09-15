      Weather Alert

WSGW Morning Team Show: September 15, 2021 (Wednesday)

Charlie Rood
Sep 15, 2021 @ 6:20am
shot of coronaviru vaccine plan

It’s the WSGW Wednesday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..

 

 

 

New WSGW OnLine Poll for YOU…..

WSGW OnLine Poll: Vaccinations and Employment

 

 

 

 

***************************************************************

 

 

Wanted:    A horror lover for hire who is brave enough to watch 13 scary movies to find out whether high-budget horror movies deliver more scares than low-budget ones.

 

 

***************************************************************

 

 

 

The Jack Nicklaus Corn Maze

Ohio corn maze paus tribute to Jack Nicklaus

 

 

 

***************************************************************

 

 

 

 

Enjoy the 2021 Outdoor Expo with WSGW and 94.5 The Moose, along with area businesses, and Mr. Outdoors, Mike Avery

Through September, discover virtual tours featuring our participating businesses, and a chance to win a $1000 gift certificate

Click this Link for the Jay’s Sporting Goods Outdoor Expo

 

 

 

 

***************************************************************

 

 

 

 

 

**************************************************************

 

 

The WSGW Morning Team Show Is Sponsored by…..

logo

“Sound Asleep Sleep Diagnostic Lab“

Four locations serving You in Saginaw, Bay City, Midland, and Mt. Pleasant

The Only Free Standing Accredited Private Sleep Lab in the Area Owned and Operated by a Physician

Two Board Certified Physicians and Two Nurse Practitioners are Dedicated to Treatment of Sleep Disorders

The Most Cost Efficient Sleep Lab and Consulting Facility in the Area

*****************************************************************

 

 

Wake Up Song of the Day:     A-Ha “Take on Me“.    Morten Harknet is 62.

 

Comments, Praise, and Criticisms:    [email protected]

Click to like WSGW on Facebook

Click to Return to The Morning Team Page

 

 

Popular Posts
MINT Detectives Arrest 13 on Felony Drug Charges
From Pumps to Plugs: A Look at Electric Vehicles in the Great Lakes Bay Region
State Police Arrest Bay County Home Invasion Suspect
Saginaw Public Schools to Offer Employee Incentive to Help Increase Enrollment
Gilchrist Visits Saginaw in Thriving Cities Tour
Sports News
Connect With Us Listen To Us On