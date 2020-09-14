WSGW Morning Team Show: September 14, 2020 (Monday)
It’s the WSGW Monday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..
Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU: A Detroit Lions “lament” after the first weekend of the NFL season (runs 10:12)…..
Charlie does his best to represent the look all Lions fans had at the end of the game (he’s holding his sharpening stone the Lions need for that dagger)
Woman Surfer Sets World Record Riding a 73.5 Foot Wave (with video)
Wake Up Song of the Day: Toots Hibbert and The Maytals “Do the Reggay“. Toots died last Friday at age 77. He is credited with creating the term “reggae” as its musical style and sound.