WSGW Morning Team Show: September 14, 2020 (Monday)

Charlie Rood
Sep 14, 2020 @ 7:22am

It’s the WSGW Monday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..

 

 

 

 

Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU:     A Detroit Lions “lament” after the first weekend of the NFL season (runs 10:12)…..

Charlie does his best to represent the look all Lions fans had at the end of the game (he’s holding his sharpening stone the Lions need for that dagger)

 

 

Woman Surfer Sets World Record Riding a 73.5 Foot Wave (with video)

Watch: Surfer breaks Guinness record by riding 73.5-foot wave

 

 

 

Rare silver dollar returns to auction block after selling for $10M

 

 

 

Wake Up Song of the Day:     Toots Hibbert and The Maytals “Do the Reggay“.   Toots died last Friday at age 77.   He is credited with creating the term “reggae” as its musical style and sound.

 

