WSGW Morning Team Show: September 14, 2018

Wake Up Song of the Day: Guns N’ Roses “Sweet Child O’ Mine“. It’s the Friday Flashback Song! We “Flash Back” in 10-20-30-40-50 year increments to find Number One Songs at this time that are still remembered today, along with the artists and groups that perform. Or, Number One Songs that are long forgotten, along with the artists and groups that perform. On this date, Guns N’ Roses were Number One for 2 weeks, 30 years ago in 1988.

Send Comments, Praise, and Criticisms: charlie@wsgw.com