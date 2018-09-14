WSGW Morning Team Show: September 14, 2018

 

*************************************************************************

 

You are invited to join us TOMORROW, Saturday, September 15…..

Mid-Michigan Outdoor Expo

*************************************************************************

 

After the 7:30 news, it’s the weekly SVSU Football update with Voice of the Cardinals, J.J. Boehm

 

podcast posted by 8am

 

 

*************************************************************************

 

The first week wraps up today, but there are four more weeks to try and win!

Text 67760 for a Chance to WIN $1,000!

 

*************************************************************************

Wake Up Song of the Day:   Guns N’ Roses “Sweet Child O’ Mine“.   It’s the Friday Flashback Song!   We “Flash Back” in 10-20-30-40-50 year increments to find Number One Songs at this time that are still remembered today, along with the artists and groups that perform.   Or, Number One Songs that are long forgotten, along with the artists and groups that perform.   On this date, Guns N’ Roses were Number One for 2 weeks, 30 years ago in 1988.

Send Comments, Praise, and Criticisms:   charlie@wsgw.com

Click to like WSGW on Facebook

Click to Return to The Morning Team Page

 

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

WSGW Morning Team Show: September 13, 2018 WSGW Morning Team Show: September 12, 2018 WSGW Morning Team Show: September 11, 2018 WSGW Morning Team Show: September 10, 2018 WSGW Morning Team Show: September 7, 2018 WSGW Morning Team Show: September 6, 2018
Comments