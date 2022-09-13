WSGW Morning Team Show: September 13, 2022 (Tuesday)
It’s the WSGW Tuesday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..
Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU: What would you be willing to pay for a parking spot in San Francisco, for a special Halloween candle, or for an edit feature on Twitter?!?! (runs 9:44)…..
Sept. 12 (UPI) — A bear crashed a 2-year-old’s birthday party in Connecticut and was filmed feasting on cupcakes while the party-goers fled inside.
Rauf and Laura Majidian said they were hosting a birthday party for their son, Cyrus, outside their West Hartford home when a bear emerged from the woods.
The parents and the other adults at the party rushed to get the kids inside, but the bruin was more interested in the contents of the picnic table, the Majidians said.
The bear was filmed feasting on cupcakes from the picnic table while the party attendees watched through a window.
Wake Up Song of the Day: Ramsey Lewis Trio “Wade in the Water“. An honor song for the great jazz musician as Ramsey died yesterday at age 87.
