WSGW Morning Team Show: September 13, 2019 (Friday)
On a Friday the 13th, You can stay lucky with the WSGW Morning Team of Charlie and Dave and Pat…..
He’s the first musician ever honored with this award…..
WASHINGTON (AP) – The Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History in Washington will honor Paul Simon as a Great American. The museum will present Simon with its Great Americans gold medal on September 18.
He’s the first musician to get the award, which is given for creating a lasting impact in one’s field and for humanitarian endeavors.
The medal is actually gold, made from 1.85 ounces struck in Wisconsin.
Wake Up Song of the Day: The Knack “My Sharona“. It’s the Friday Flashback Song! We “Flash Back” in 10-20-30-40-50 year increments to find Number One Songs at this time that are still remembered today, along with the artists and groups that perform. Or, Number One Songs that are long forgotten, along with the artists and groups that perform. On this date, 40 years ago in 1979, The Knack were Number One for Six Weeks!