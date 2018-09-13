WSGW Morning Team Show: September 13, 2018

It’s Thursday on the WSGW Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..

**************************************************************************

 

Hurricane Florence is in focus with many stories beyond the expected damage from the storm itself.   Charlie and Dave looked at a story concerning the FEMA budget, and a disagreement in Washington (imagine that) on whether or not it was cut.   Also, a story about a guy who plans to ride out the hurricane on his boat  (5:22)….

 

**************************************************************************

 

After the 7:30 news, Voice of Saginaw Spirit Hockey, Joey Battaino, is in studio as we prepare for the start of the season next Wednesday.   Spirit have a couple of preseason games left and the roster is being finalized (runs 8:16):

 

**************************************************************************

Here is this “PPPP” for this week…

WSGW Pat’s Perfect Pigskin Prognostications–September 13, 2018

 

**************************************************************************

 

How about this headline from the Energy Information Administration

The United States is now the largest global crude oil producer

 

**************************************************************************

 

Brand New RocketGrab Just Launched for YOU…..

$15 for (2) Tickets to Haunted Elementary at Bridgeport Gore Grounds $30 Value (50% Off)

 

 

**************************************************************************

 

Oops!   What’s the name of that city in Ohio?

 

Highway sign directs drivers to 'Cinicinnati'

 

**************************************************************************

A romance writer who once wrote a blog post titled “How to Murder Your Husband” has been arrested as a suspect in…  you guessed it, the murder of her husband

 

**************************************************************************

 

Wake Up Song of the Day:    Peter Cetera “Glory of Love“.   Peter is 74 today.

 

Send Comments, Praise, and Criticisms: charlie@wsgw.com

Click to like WSGW on Facebook

Click to Return to The Morning Team Page

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

WSGW Morning Team Show: September 12, 2018 WSGW Morning Team Show: September 11, 2018 WSGW Morning Team Show: September 10, 2018 WSGW Morning Team Show: September 7, 2018 WSGW Morning Team Show: September 6, 2018 WSGW Morning Team Show: September 5, 2018
Comments