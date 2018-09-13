WSGW Morning Team Show: September 13, 2018

It’s Thursday on the WSGW Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..

Hurricane Florence is in focus with many stories beyond the expected damage from the storm itself. Charlie and Dave looked at a story concerning the FEMA budget, and a disagreement in Washington (imagine that) on whether or not it was cut. Also, a story about a guy who plans to ride out the hurricane on his boat (5:22)….

After the 7:30 news, Voice of Saginaw Spirit Hockey, Joey Battaino, is in studio as we prepare for the start of the season next Wednesday. Spirit have a couple of preseason games left and the roster is being finalized (runs 8:16):

Here is this “PPPP” for this week…

How about this headline from the Energy Information Administration

Brand New RocketGrab Just Launched for YOU…..

Oops! What’s the name of that city in Ohio?

A romance writer who once wrote a blog post titled “How to Murder Your Husband” has been arrested as a suspect in… you guessed it, the murder of her husband

