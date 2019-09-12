      Weather Alert

WSGW Morning Team Show: September 12, 2019 (Thursday)

Charlie Rood
Sep 12, 2019 @ 8:35am

Charlie Rood and Joey Battaino start season long Thursday morning Saginaw Spirit conversations after the 7:30am news (runs 12:41)…..

 

 

 

Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU:     The nominees for the 2019 Toy Hall of Fame which you can vote on (runs 7:10)…..
“Pat’s Perfect Pigskin Prognostications”  (runs 4:57)…..
Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU:    A Triple-Crown winning horse may have been drugged (runs 3:42)…..
Wake Up Song of the Day:     America “Sister Golden Hair“.   Gerry Beckley is 67.   He’s a founding member of the group and wrote this song, plus sang lead.   Gerry will release a new album titled “Five Mile Road”.

 

