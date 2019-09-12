WSGW Morning Team Show: September 12, 2019 (Thursday)
The WSGW Thursday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..
Charlie Rood and Joey Battaino start season long Thursday morning Saginaw Spirit conversations after the 7:30am news (runs 12:41)…..
Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU: The nominees for the 2019 Toy Hall of Fame
which you can vote on (runs 7:10)…..
“Pat’s Perfect Pigskin Prognostications” (runs 4:57)…..
Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU: A Triple-Crown winning horse may have been drugged (runs 3:42)…..
Wake Up Song of the Day: America “Sister Golden Hair“. Gerry Beckley is 67. He’s a founding member of the group and wrote this song, plus sang lead. Gerry will release a new album titled “Five Mile Road”.