WSGW Morning Team Show: September 11, 2020 (Friday)

Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU: It’s September 11 story about the “Freeport Flag Ladies” and “Wreaths Across America” (runs 5:02)…..
Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU: President Trump visited the Great Lakes Bay Region at MBS Airport last night (runs 8:08)…..
Charlie and Dave and Pat and Art and YOU: An old school “music device” continues a resurgence (runs 2:54)…..
Weekend Events and Activities (runs 8:51)…..
Pro Fisherman sets Record Catching over 2500 Fish in 24 Hours
Wake Up Song of the Day: Elvis Presley “It’s Now or Never“. It’s the Friday Flashback Song! We “Flash Back” in 10-20-30-40-50 year increments to find Number One Songs at this time that are still remembered today, along with the artists and groups that perform. Or, Number One Songs that are long forgotten, along with the artists and groups that perform. On this date, 60 years ago in 1960, Elvis was Number One for Five Weeks.
