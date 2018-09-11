WSGW Morning Team Show: September 11, 2018

We Remember 9/11/2001 on the WSGW Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..

You are hearing information and updates from WSGW News and our CBS and Fox News regarding remembrances, memorials, and gatherings to honor this day. Here are just a couple of many local events taking place…

The Castle Museum of Saginaw County History on Federal in downtown Saginaw will host a special 9/11 event today at Noon. The “Lunch and Learn” program will feature retired Saginaw Police Department K-9 handler Joaquin Guerrero who assisted with recovery efforts at the World Trade Center site in NewYork City following the terrorist attacks. Visitors are welcome to bring their own lunch or enjoy light refreshmentsprovided by the Museum. The event is free for Museum membersand One dollar for visiting adults and 50 cents for children.

The Travis Manion Foundation will host the “Saginaw 9/11 Heroes Run 5K Race and 1 Mile Fun Run” at 6:30pm on the campus of Saginaw Valley State University. This event is designed to remember lives lost on September 11, to united the community, and to honor veterans/military/first responders serving our community and country.

