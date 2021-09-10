WSGW Morning Team Show: September 10, 2021 (Friday)

It’s the WSGW Friday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat (off today) and YOU…..
Enjoy the 2021 Outdoor Expo with WSGW and 94.5 The Moose, along with area businesses, and Mr. Outdoors, Mike Avery
Through September, discover virtual tours featuring our participating businesses, and a chance to win a $1000 gift certificate
Click this Link for the Jay’s Sporting Goods Outdoor Expo
***************************************************************
SEPTEMBER 11, 2001
WHERE WERE YOU WHEN AMERICA WAS ATTACKED
IT WAS A LIFE CHANGING EXPERIENCE, AS THE SOUNDS AND PICTURES OF THE DAY WERE HEARD ON WSGW AND SEEN ON T.V.
NOW, ON SEPTEMBER 11, 2021, WSGW PRESENTS A CBS NEWS SPECIAL, “20 YEARS LATER, AMERICA REMEMBERS 9/11”.
THIS SIX HOUR EVENT WILL BROADCAST SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 11, STARTING AT 7AM WSGW.
**************************************************************
Now until September 10, Register for a Chance to Win $500 for YOU and $500 for Your Favorite School or Charity
The WSGW Morning Team Show Is Sponsored by…..
“Sound Asleep Sleep Diagnostic Lab“
Four locations serving You in Saginaw, Bay City, Midland, and Mt. Pleasant
The Only Free Standing Accredited Private Sleep Lab in the Area Owned and Operated by a Physician
Two Board Certified Physicians and Two Nurse Practitioners are Dedicated to Treatment of Sleep Disorders
The Most Cost Efficient Sleep Lab and Consulting Facility in the Area
*****************************************************************
Wake Up Song of the Day: Maroon 5 “Moves Like Jagger”. It’s the Friday Flashback Song! We “Flash Back” in 10-20-30-40-50 year increments to find Number One Songs at this time that are still remembered today, along with the artists and groups that perform. Or, Number One Songs that are long forgotten, along with the artists and groups that perform. On this date, 10 years ago in 2011, Maroon 5 was #1 for 1 week.
