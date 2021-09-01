      Weather Alert

WSGW Morning Team Show: September 1, 2021 (Wednesday)

Charlie Rood
Sep 1, 2021 @ 4:58am

It's the WSGW Wednesday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..

 

 

British Mom Captures Crazy Picture at Aquarium

A stingray in an aquarium made a mom "burst out laughing" when it photobombed a picture of her baby daughter with the same expression as her daughter. (SWNS)

 

 

 

 

Hurricane Ida made landfall along the Louisiana coast near Port Fourchon yesterday as an extremely dangerous Category 4 storm, bringing catastrophic 150 mph winds, disastrous flooding, dangerous tornadoes and a life-threatening storm surge to the same region still recovering from last year’s devastating storms.

Ida will continue to produce heavy rainfall through Monday across the central Gulf Coast from southeast Louisiana, through coastal Mississippi to far southwestern Alabama.

People from Louisiana through Alabama should be prepared for prolonged power outages, storm surge, destructive winds and flying debris and major, life-threatening flooding. States of emergency has already been declared in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. Many areas are under either mandatory or voluntary evacuation orders.

The Red Cross has mobilized hundreds of trained disaster workers and relief supplies to shelter and support people in evacuation shelters.

  • Some 600 Red Cross volunteers are on the ground supporting relief efforts.
  • Across Louisiana and Mississippi, the Red Cross and other organizations have opened dozens of evacuation shelters offering safe refuge for hundreds of people.
  • In addition to shelter, the Red Cross is ready to provide cots, blankets and comfort kits, along with tens of thousands of ready-to-eat meals.

Help is needed now to ensure we can continue to provide support to families and individuals facing the aftermath of this dangerous storm.

You can also call 800-RED-CROSS (800-733-2767) to be connected to your local chapter.

Thank you for your continued support,

Disaster Response Team
American Red Cross

 

 

 

Wake Up Song of the Day:     Iron Butterfly “In-a-Gadda-da-Vida“.   An honor song for drummer, Ron Bushy, dead at age 79 from cancer.

 

 

