WSGW Morning Team Show: September 1, 2020 (Tuesday)

Charlie Rood
Sep 1, 2020 @ 7:11am

It’s the Tuesday, First Day of September, WSGW Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..

 

CONGRATULATIONS from MIDLAND FURNITURE GARAGE and WSGW

The Winner of the Stressless Recliner and Ottoman…..

Ashley McCollum of Midland

 

Thank You to All for Playing Along and Entering Our Contest

 

 

 

 

Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU:     We did a LIVE taste test of a “food” we recently talked about, the Brach’s “Turkey Dinner Candy Corn”, and it really didn’t go that well (runs 7:32)…..

 

 

 

 

Charlie and Dave and Pat and Art and YOU:     The airlines are dropping the $200 ticket change fee, but what about that baggage charge (runs 3:27)…..
3-Year-Old Girl gets and Unexpected Kite Ride  (with video)

 

 

 

 

Florida angler's 69.9-pound catfish breaks state record
As we talked about on the WSGW Morning Team Show, here is Lady Gaga performing at the MTV Awards on her “Brain Piano”…..
lady gaga and ariana grande
Deadline to Enter is September 7

 

 

 

 

The WSGW Morning Team Show Is Sponsored by…..

Sound Asleep Sleep Diagnostic Lab

Four locations serving You in Saginaw, Bay City, Midland, and Mt. Pleasant

The Only Free Standing Accredited Private Sleep Lab in the Area Owned and Operated by a Physician

Two Board Certified Physicians and Two Nurse Practitioners are Dedicated to Treatment of Sleep Disorders

The Most Cost Efficient Sleep Lab and Consulting Facility in the Area

Wake Up Song of the Day:     Archie Bell and the Drells “Tighten Up“.   Archie is 76.

Comments, Praise, and Criticisms: charlie@wsgw.com

