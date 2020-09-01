WSGW Morning Team Show: September 1, 2020 (Tuesday)
It’s the Tuesday, First Day of September, WSGW Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..
CONGRATULATIONS from MIDLAND FURNITURE GARAGE and WSGW
The Winner of the Stressless Recliner and Ottoman…..
Ashley McCollum of Midland
Thank You to All for Playing Along and Entering Our Contest
Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU: We did a LIVE taste test of a “food” we recently talked about, the Brach’s “Turkey Dinner Candy Corn”, and it really didn’t go that well (runs 7:32)…..
Charlie and Dave and Pat and Art and YOU: The airlines are dropping the $200 ticket change fee, but what about that baggage charge (runs 3:27)…..
3-Year-Old Girl gets and Unexpected Kite Ride (with video)
As we talked about on the WSGW Morning Team Show, here is Lady Gaga performing at the MTV Awards on her “Brain Piano”…..
Deadline to Enter is September 7
Wake Up Song of the Day: Archie Bell and the Drells “Tighten Up“. Archie is 76.