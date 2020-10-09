WSGW Morning Team Show: October 9, 2020 (Friday)
It’s the WSGW Friday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..
TODAY, on 100.5 NewsRadio WSGW, Noon-3pm
Rush Home
*****************************************************************
“Pat’s Perfect Pigskin Prognostications” (usually heard on Thursday mornings, but due to a computer glitch, here it is on Friday, running4:42)…..
*****************************************************************
Weekend Events and Activities (runs 6:58)…..
*****************************************************************
The IRS has Extended the Deadline to Register for the Original Stimulus Checks Sent Earlier this Year
****************************************************************
You Can Get Away from it All During Election Week by Living Under a Rock!
*****************************************************************
Brand New ROCKETGRABPLUS Launch for You for Halloween Fun!
*****************************************************************
Check out our Posted Pictures…..
*****************************************************************
You have a Chance to Win a Daily $1000 Cash Prize!
Combo Cash is presented by Herman Hiss and Company, Downtown Bay City, Celebrating the Holidays for Over 150 Years with You and Your Family
*****************************************************************
The WSGW Morning Team Show Is Sponsored by…..
“Sound Asleep Sleep Diagnostic Lab“
Four locations serving You in Saginaw, Bay City, Midland, and Mt. Pleasant
The Only Free Standing Accredited Private Sleep Lab in the Area Owned and Operated by a Physician
Two Board Certified Physicians and Two Nurse Practitioners are Dedicated to Treatment of Sleep Disorders
The Most Cost Efficient Sleep Lab and Consulting Facility in the Area
*****************************************************************
Wake Up Song of the Day: Madonna “Music“. It’s the Friday Flashback Song! We “Flash Back” in 10-20-30-40-50 year increments to find Number One Songs at this time that are still remembered today, along with the artists and groups that perform. Or, Number One Songs that are long forgotten, along with the artists and groups that perform. On this date, 20 years ago in 2000, Madonna was Number One for Four Weeks.