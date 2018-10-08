WSGW Morning Team Show: October 8, 2018

A Columbus Day WSGW Monday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..

Of course, this is Columbus Day observed, a Monday to create a three day holiday (where observed). The actual date of Columbus Day is October 12.

**************************************************************************

Some “Lions Love” from Charlie and Dave and Pat – plus references to Michigan/MSU/SVSU/Spirit – (runs 8:44)…

**************************************************************************

After the 7:30 news, Charlie had “Storytime”, talking about his son and his latest sports activities, including a messy Cross-Country event over the weekend (runs 8:07)

**************************************************************************

After 90 years, a new name to get used to saying…..

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) _ The Mormon Tabernacle Choir will now be known as the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints says it’s ending using the words “Mormon” and “LDS” as shorthand terms. Church president Russell M. Nelson says they’re not changing the name but correcting it to reflect that it’s the church of Jesus Christ, rather than Mormon’s church. The Mormon Tabernacle Choir has performed under that name since 1929.

**************************************************************************

COMING SOON! The WSGW OnLine Fall Color Tour! We will be asking you to post your fall color photos for people to enjoy and to vote on the best to win a prize. Photos must be original and from this fall season. Stay tuned for official information.

**************************************************************************

**************************************************************************