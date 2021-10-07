      Weather Alert

WSGW Morning Team Show: October 7, 2021 (Thursday)

Charlie Rood
Oct 7, 2021 @ 5:26am

It’s the WSGW Thursday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat (off today) and YOU…..

 

 

 

New Rocket Grab Plus Launch for YOU…..

Big E’s Sports Grill Gift Certificate

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

*****************************************************************

 

Now through October 29, Your Chance to win the $1000 Daily Cash Prize

 

 

 

 

*****************************************************************

 

 

 

The WSGW Morning Team Show Is Sponsored by…..

logo

“Sound Asleep Sleep Diagnostic Lab“

Four locations serving You in Saginaw, Bay City, Midland, and Mt. Pleasant

The Only Accredited Private Sleep Lab in the Area Owned and Operated by a Physician

Two Board Certified Physicians and Three Nurse Practitioners are Dedicated to Treatment of Sleep Disorders

Home Sleep and in the Lab Sleep Studies

If You’re Waiting Months for an Appointment, Sound Asleep Lab can schedule You within One to Two Weeks

The Most Cost Efficient Sleep Lab and Consulting Facility in the Area

Call:   989 – 792 – 2792

 

 

*****************************************************************

 

 

Wake Up Song of the Day:     John Mellencamp “R.O.C.K. in the USA“.   John is 70 today.

 

 

Comments, Praise, and Criticisms:    [email protected]

Click to like WSGW on Facebook

Click to Return to The Morning Team Page

 

Popular Posts
Single Vehicle Crash in Tuscola County Kills Two
Two Shootings in Saginaw Leave One Wounded, One Dead
Flint Drug Bust Suspect Leads MSP, FANG on I-69 Chase to Shiawassee
Murder-Suicide Under Investigation in Buena Vista Township and Saginaw
Bay City Public Safety Officers & Firefighters Recognized for 2020 Efforts
Sports News
Connect With Us Listen To Us On