      Weather Alert

WSGW Morning Team Show: October 7, 2020 (Wednesday)

Charlie Rood
Oct 7, 2020 @ 5:20am
A pumpkin carving in the shape of ghosts and the words "Trick or Treat"

It’s the WSGW Wednesday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..

 

It’s a Brand New WSGW OnLine Poll for YOU…..

WSGW OnLine Poll: Trick-or-Treating or Not

 

 

*****************************************************************

 

Tonight, the only Vice-Presidential Debate of the 2020 Campaign

LIVE Coverage starts at 9pm on 100.5 and 790 NewsRadio WSGW and OnLine at WSGW.com

 

 

*****************************************************************

 

 

Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU:     Round One of the NHL Draft was last night and the Red Wings go to Sweden for the #4 overall pick, and a Saginaw Spirit player becomes the highest Spirit NHL draft pick ever (runs 4:36)…..

 

 

 

*****************************************************************

 

Last night, it was the first broadcast of “Breached!   The Tittabawassee River Disaster” on Delta College Public Media

This is a Documentary produced by Delta College Public Media

Click for More Information on Future Broadcast Times and to See the Trailer

 

 

 

*****************************************************************

 

 

Palm Tree Trimmer gets a Wild Ride

Palm tree takes trimmer for wild ride high over the ground

 

 

 

*****************************************************************

 

 

 

You have a Chance to Win a Daily $1000 Cash Prize!

Combo Cash is presented by Herman Hiss and Company, Downtown Bay City, Celebrating the Holidays for Over 150 Years with You and Your Family

                                                                                         

 

 

*****************************************************************

 

 

Check out Posted Pictures and Vote Your Favorite

Picture with Most Votes Wins $500 Gift Certificate to Bay Landscaping in Essexville

 

 

*****************************************************************
*****************************************************************

The WSGW Morning Team Show Is Sponsored by…..

Sound Asleep Sleep Diagnostic Lab

Four locations serving You in Saginaw, Bay City, Midland, and Mt. Pleasant

The Only Free Standing Accredited Private Sleep Lab in the Area Owned and Operated by a Physician

Two Board Certified Physicians and Two Nurse Practitioners are Dedicated to Treatment of Sleep Disorders

The Most Cost Efficient Sleep Lab and Consulting Facility in the Area

*****************************************************************

 

Wake Up Song of the Day:     Van Halen “You Really Got Me“.   Eddie dead at age 65 from throat cancer.

Comments, Praise, and Criticisms: [email protected]

Click to like WSGW on Facebook

Click to Return to The Morning Team Page

 

 

Popular Posts
Listen to the Mrs.
WSGW CORONAVIRUS INFORMATION
100.5 FM Full Schedule
790 AM Full Schedule
U of M Football
Sports News