WSGW Morning Team Show: October 7, 2020 (Wednesday)
A pumpkin carving in the shape of ghosts and the words "Trick or Treat"
It’s the WSGW Wednesday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..
Trick-or-Treating or Not
Tonight, the only Vice-Presidential Debate of the 2020 Campaign
LIVE Coverage starts at 9pm on 100.5 and 790 NewsRadio WSGW and OnLine at WSGW.com
Round One of the NHL Draft was last night and the Red Wings go to Sweden for the #4 overall pick, and a Saginaw Spirit player becomes the highest Spirit NHL draft pick ever
Last night, it was the first broadcast of "Breached! The Tittabawassee River Disaster" on Delta College Public Media
This is a Documentary produced by Delta College Public Media
Click for More Information on Future Broadcast Times and to See the Trailer
Wake Up Song of the Day: Van Halen “You Really Got Me“. Eddie dead at age 65 from throat cancer.