WSGW Morning Team Show: October 6, 2022 (Thursday)

We talk about the end of the Detroit Tigers 2022 Season, including a bit of last game fun for several players making a pregame coffee run

PHOTO: Jason Beck (MLB.com)

Every Thursday morning after the 7:30am news during the Ontario Hockey League Season, Charlie talks with Voice of Spirit Hockey, Joey Battaino

It's the October 6 edition of "Pat's Pefect Pigskin Prognostications…..

(click to hear podcast and see Pat’s overall record, bonus predictions, and poll)

(LOST CAT FOUND AFTER 9 YEARS)

Oct. 5 (UPI) — A California woman was shocked to receive a phone call from Idaho saying her lost cat had been found after nine years.

Susan Moore of Clovis said her cat, Harriet, disappeared nine years ago, and her husband, Brian Ellison, theorized the feline had been killed by a coyote.

Moore had adopted Harriet as a shelter kitten three years earlier.

“I was very distraught about this cat going missing,” Moore told The Washington Post. “I was really bonded to this cat.”

Moore said she was shocked to receive a phone call September 19 from the Kootenai Humane Society in Hayden, Idaho.

The caller said Harriet had been found wandering the streets of Hayden, more than 1,000 miles from Clovis, and the feline’s microchip had given shelter workers Moore’s contact information.

“I wish she could talk because I’d like to know how the heck that cat got all the way to Idaho,” Moore said.

Moore had initially planned to have her brother, who lives in Idaho, pick up Harriet from the shelter, but she was concerned the cat would not remember her and might have a new family missing their pet.

Maureen Wright, 75, a volunteer at the shelter, asked Moore for permission to bring Harriet to her home.

Wright said the cat is getting along well with her dogs and Moore has given her blessing for Harriet to remain with her.

“She’s beautiful, regal, and just an absolute lover,” she said. “So, she has a home with me for the rest of her life. She’s off the market.”

Photo of Harriet: Kootenai Humane Society

