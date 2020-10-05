      Weather Alert

WSGW Morning Team Show: October 5, 2020 (Monday)

Charlie Rood
Oct 5, 2020 @ 7:06am

It’s the WSGW Monday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..

 

 

*****************************************************************

 

 

Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU:     It’s a “Lions Lament” on this Monday morning following another Lions loss (runs 8:03)…..

 

 

 

*****************************************************************

Featured in the latest edition of “Ripley’s Believe It or Not!” – the “Horse Girl”  (with video)

 

'Horse girl' can run, jump on all fours

 

 

 

*****************************************************************

 

 

Check out our Posted Pictures…..

 

 

*****************************************************************
*****************************************************************

*****************************************************************

 

Wake Up Song of the Day:     Steve Miller Band “The Joker“.   Steve is 77 today.

 

