WSGW Morning Team Show: October 5, 2018

It’s the first weekend in October, starting unofficially on this WSGW Friday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..
*************************************************************************
After the 7:30 news, the Saginaw Valley State University Football report with Voice of Cardinals Football, J.J. Boehm
(podcast segment posted by 8am)
*************************************************************************
*************************************************************************
Wake Up Song of the Day: Bobby McFerrin “Don’t Worry Be Happy“. It’s the Friday Flashback Song! We “Flash Back” in 10-20-30-40-50 year increments to find Number One Songs at this time that are still remembered today, along with the artists and groups that perform. Or, Number One Songs that are long forgotten, along with the artists and groups that perform. On this date, Bobby McFerrin Number One for 2 weeks, 30 years ago in 1988.
Send Comments, Praise, and Criticisms: charlie@wsgw.com
Click to like WSGW on Facebook
Click to Return to The Morning Team Page