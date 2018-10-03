WSGW Morning Team Show: October 3, 2018

A little Wet, Warm, and Windy on a Wednesday WSGW Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..

Today is the day a Nationwide Test of the Emergency Alert System will happen. Here is the official note from FEMA and link to find out more.

Today, FEMA, in coordination with the Federal Communications Commission, will conduct a nationwide test of the Emergency Alert System and Wireless Emergency Alerts, on Wednesday, October 3, 2018. The WEA portion of the test, which will be sent to consumer cell phones, will begin at 2:18 p.m. EDT. The EAS portion of the test, which will be sent to radio and television, will follow at 2:20 p.m. EDT. This will be the fourth nationwide EAS test and the first nationwide WEA test.

**************************************************************************

Charlie says “thanks” for being welcomed last night at the Bay County Right to Life dinner (runs 3:15)

**************************************************************************

TODAY, it’s the WSGW Listen to the Mrs. “Chili Cook Off”

**************************************************************************

New WSGW OnLine Poll for YOU…

**************************************************************************

Pat provides musical memories of the passing of the sound engineer for The Beatles (and more), Geoff Emerick (runs 3:59)…

**************************************************************************

Charlie and Dave and Pat believe you need to show some responsibility for your own choices if you are offended or upset when you engage in an activity that you should know will be offensive in the first place (3:08)…

**************************************************************************

Beware of searching these celebrities online…..

UNDATED (AP) – If you’re clicking on something linked to Ruby Rose, you could be messing with your digital life. The cybersecurity company McAfee has named the actress the most dangerous celebrity on the internet. What that means is that no other celebrity is more likely to land internet searchers on sites that carry computer viruses or malware. Rose is a model and is a MTV VJ. You can also see her in “Orange Is The New Black” and she was named to play Batwoman on an upcoming TV series. The second most dangerous celebrity is Kristin Cavallari, followed by actress Marion Cotillard, the original “Wonder Woman,” Lynda Carter _ and actress Rose Byrne. Other celebrities making the list include Kourtney Kardashian, actress Amber Heard and TV host Kelly Ripa. The top musician on the list of digitally dangerous celebrities is Adele, who is number 21.

**************************************************************************

The inspiration for the Buddy Holly hit song “Peggy Sue” has passed away…

**************************************************************************