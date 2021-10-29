WSGW Morning Team Show: October 29, 2021 (Friday)

It’s the WSGW Friday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..
Every Friday morning after the 7:30am news during the college football season, Charlie talks with Voice of SVSU Football, J.J. Boehm
The WSGW Food For Families Campaign is underway for 2021
We are asking YOU, our Loyal Family of Listeners, to make non-perishable Food Donations to Help those in Need in the Great Lakes Bay Region
Various Business will Serve as Donation Locations over the next several Weeks
All Food will be Collected and Distributed by the Salvation Army in Saginaw, Bay, and Midland Counties
Now through November 12
You can Enter for a Chance to Win a $1000 Gift Certificate to the participating Business of Your Choice in the Holiday Home Makeover Contest
Now through October 29, Your Chance to win the $1000 Daily Cash Prize
Wake Up Song of the Day: Rod Stewart “Maggie May“. It’s the Friday Flashback Song! We “Flash Back” in 10-20-30-40-50 year increments to find Number One Songs at this time that are still remembered today, along with the artists and groups that perform. Or, Number One Songs that are long forgotten, along with the artists and groups that perform. On this date, 50 years ago in 1971, Rod was #1 for 5 weeks.
