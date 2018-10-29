WSGW Morning Team Show: October 29, 2018

Vector illustration of Halloween background with silhouettes of pumpkins and terrible house or castle in the cemetery on dark blue night sky. Halloween postcard in flat cartoon style

It’s a two days away from Halloween Monday on the WSGW Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..

A Spooky Fun Halloween Picture along with the Spooky Fun “Halloween 2018 Theme” as a Wake Up Song

2018 FOOD FOR FAMILIES:

Once again, we are asking You, Our Loyal Family of Radio Listeners, to make non-perishable food donations to help those in need as served by the area Salvation Army offices. In return for your donations, you’ll receive a free copy (while supply lasts) of the Listen to the Mrs. Recipe Brochure-Booklet.

This year, instead of finding boxes for one day at our participating business locations, you will find donation boxes at business locations throughout the entire campaign allowing for food donations to be accepted more conveniently.

After the 6:30 news, it’s a “Lions Lament” with Charlie and Dave and no doubt at home with YOU, with references to MSU, SVSU, Spirit, and The World Series (runs 5:22)…..

After the 7:30 news, Charlie led the discussion of a personal proud moment with his son playing hockey and then a reminder how “nothing is free” (runs 5:47)…

This week on the WSGW Morning Team Show, you can win tickets to this show!!!

The sad story of Detroit Tigers legend, Bill Freehan, battling dementia and under hospice care

A minor league baseball team already cashing in even though the team won’t take the field until 2020…

MADISON, Ala. (AP) _ Let’s go Trash Pandas? That’s the chant you’ll hear in Madison, Alabama, once its new minor league team begins play. The Rocket City Trash Pandas won’t take the field until 2020 _ but already their new logo has taken off. The logo features a racoon lifting off in a trash-can like rocket. And though the team has yet to get a hit on the field, the logo is a big hit with fans. Al.com reports the team held an event Saturday to unveil the new logo and launch merchandise sales. The team’s managing partner reports “the name has gone viral” _ with requests for gear coming from 30 countries around the world.

This Wednesday (October 31) is Deadline Day for Submitting Pictures and Voting!!!

