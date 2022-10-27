WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

WSGW Morning Team Show: October 27, 2022 (Thursday)

By Charlie Rood
October 27, 2022 4:37AM EDT
Share
WSGW Morning Team Show: October 27, 2022 (Thursday)

It’s the WSGW Morning Team with YOU and Charlie and Denyse and Pat…..

 

 

Charlie and Denyse and Pat and YOU:     Starting today, WSGW and Pioneer Sugar ask You to help with donations to “Food For Families”…..

“Food For Families” Donation Locations

 

 

 

*************************************************

 

 

 

https://saginawspirit.com/

 

 

 

 

 

Charlie and Denyse and Pat and YOU:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

*************************************************

 

 

https://www.guinnessworldrecords.com/news/2022/10/zion-clark-the-fastest-man-on-two-hands-smashes-two-more-records-723045

 

 

 

 

 

*************************************************

 

New Rocket Grab Plus Launch for YOU…..

1/2 OFF OF A FAMILY FUN PACKAGE TO KOKOMO’S FAMILY FUN CENTER! (NORMALLY $100)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

*************************************************

 

 

 

You can Win a $1000 Gift Certificate to Your Choice of a Participating Business!

Holiday Home Makeover 2022

 

 

 

*************************************************************

 

 

Current WSGW OnLine Poll for YOU…..

WSGW OnLine Poll: Statewide Ballot Proposal 2

 

*************************************************************

 

 

The WSGW Morning Team Show Is Sponsored by…..

logo

“Sound Asleep Sleep Diagnostic Lab“

Four locations serving You in Saginaw, Bay City, Midland, and Mt. Pleasant

The Only Accredited Private Sleep Lab in the Area Owned and Operated by a Physician

Two Board Certified Physicians and Three Nurse Practitioners are Dedicated to Treatment of Sleep Disorders

Home Sleep and in the Lab Sleep Studies

If You’re Waiting Months for an Appointment, Sound Asleep Lab can schedule You within One to Two Weeks

The Most Cost Efficient Sleep Lab and Consulting Facility in the Area

Call:   989 – 792 – 2792

****************************************************************

 

Wake Up Song of the Day:     Lee Greenwood “Somebody’s Gonna Love You“.   Lee is 80 today.

 

 

Comments, Praise, and Criticisms:    [email protected]

Click to like WSGW on Facebook

Click to Return to The Morning Team Page

Popular Stories

1

Elderly Woman Killed in Bay County Crash
2

Saginaw Man Found Guilty of Drug and Gun Crimes in Federal Court
3

Saginaw County Prosecutor's Office Unhappy With City Council Member's Conduct in Assault Case
4

Man Arrested in Bay County Stabbing, Chase and Crash
5

Teen Victim Identified in Sunday Saginaw Shooting