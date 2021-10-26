WSGW Morning Team Show: October 26, 2021 (Tuesday)

It’s the WSGW Tuesday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..
Congratulations to Winner:
Linda Schmidt of Kawkawlin (picture you see here)
Taquamenon Falls (October 1, 2021)
Linda has won a $500 Gift Certificate to Bay Landscaping in Essexville
The WSGW Food For Families Campaign is underway for 2021
We are asking YOU, our Loyal Family of Listeners, to make non-perishable Food Donations to Help those in Need in the Great Lakes Bay Region
Various Business will Serve as Donation Locations over the next several Weeks
All Food will be Collected and Distributed by the Salvation Army in Saginaw, Bay, and Midland Counties
“Food For Families” Donation Locations
Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU: A new study affirms the positive results of a power nap, and we are intrigued by the length of the power nap suggested (runs 7:52)…..
If you need evidence to take a 90 minute power nap, click for the story
How much would YOU pay for a pair of Nike shoes worn by Michael Jordan in his Rookie Season
Photo courtesy of Sotheby’s
A Hong Kong Bus Company Offers a “Sleeping Bus Tour” and it Sells Out
Now through November 12
You can Enter for a Chance to Win a $1000 Gift Certificate to the participating Business of Your Choice in the Holiday Home Makeover Contest
Now through October 29, Your Chance to win the $1000 Daily Cash Prize
Wake Up Song of the Day: Jay and The Americans “This Magic Moment“. He was born David Blatt, but known as Jay Black, and he has died at age 82. He was actually the second Jay for the group. David joined when Jay Traynor left the group in 1962. David as Jay Black was with the lead singer for the group and the biggest hit songs produced.
