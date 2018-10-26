WSGW Morning Team Show: October 26, 2018

The last weekend in October is upon us on the WSGW Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..

By the way, for those wondering, the time change is NEXT WEEKEND, November 3/4.

We’ll be turning clocks back one hour as Daylight Saving Time comes to and end!

2018 FOOD FOR FAMILIES:

Once again, we are asking You, Our Loyal Family of Radio Listeners, to make non-perishable food donations to help those in need as served by the area Salvation Army offices. In return for your donations, you’ll receive a free copy (while supply lasts) of the Listen to the Mrs. Recipe Brochure-Booklet.

This year, instead of finding boxes for one day at our participating business locations, you will find donation boxes at business locations throughout the entire campaign allowing for food donations to be accepted more conveniently.

After the 6:30 news, Charlie had comments on the current news of political talk and opinion and bombs and….. (runs 7:43)

After the 7:30 news, an SVSU Football update with Voice of the Cardinals, J.J. Boehm, including a positive note about how the students at SVSU are raising lots of money for charity in the “Battle of the Valleys” (runs 9:41)…..

The candy most referenced in songs?!?!?

LOS ANGELES (AP) – As you consider what kind of Halloween candy to give out — or to eat — here’s something else to consider. Billboard magazine reports the most-mentioned candy in music is M&Ms, according to the lyric services provider LyricFind. M&Ms have been mentioned 122 times in songs. That includes references to M&Ms as slang for something else, but it does not say whether it counts mentions of the rapper Eminem. Skittles are mentioned 100 times, putting it in second place. After that, the most-mentioned candies, in order, are Hershey’s, Kit Kat, Jolly Rancher, Tootsie Roll, Starburst, Pop Rocks, Laffy Taffy, Twizzlers and LifeSavers.

A check on Weekend Events and Activities (runs 7:07)…..

Just a Few Days Left to Have Spooky Fun at the Bridgeport Gore Grounds!

