WSGW Morning Team Show: October 25, 2022 (Tuesday)

A collection of Rush Limbaugh’s greatest on-air moments, with special commentary and personal stories from his beloved widow, Kathryn Limbaugh, and brother, David Limbaugh.
For more than thirty years, millions of listeners tuned in to hear Rush Limbaugh’s voice.
At its peak, The Rush Limbaugh Show aired on more than 650 radio stations nationwide, and his inimitable commentary and distinctive sense of humor garnered a devoted audience that celebrated with him when he received the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2020.
Rush’s passing the following year sent shock waves through the conservative and broadcasting communities. In this timeless collection of his best work, his triumphant legacy as the greatest voice for conservatism is cemented in history.
When Rush’s dear friend Vince Flynn first suggested the idea of this book, Rush considered the task daunting. “How can I possibly select the best of the best,” he joked, “from all the years of pure genius?”
Over time, Rush came to love this project immensely, and recalled incredible details from his childhood and early career.
Featuring commentary from loved ones, family, friends, and prominent figures such as President Donald Trump, Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, Governor Ron DeSantis, and more, “Radio’s Greatest of All Time” is the ultimate gift for any devoted listener and leaves no doubt about his profound impact on this country.
Swedish Zoo Closes when King Cobra Escapes (click for story from The Local via the TT newswire
This is the King Cobra that escaped.
PHOTO: Peter Alpstad/TT
