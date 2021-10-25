WSGW Morning Team Show: October 25, 2021 (Monday)

It’s the WSGW Monday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..
Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU: The Lions remain “O for the season”, but so are the Wolverines and Spartans in a vastly different way, and congrats to a very young Red Wing (runs 7:28)…..
*****************************************************************
The Summit One Vanderbilt attraction in New York City wants visitors to enjoy all its glass ceilings, glass floors and glass walls but there’s one caveat – don’t wear a skirt.
The reflective flooring inside the building can lead to “unwanted exposure” for guests wearing skirts or dresses, the attraction’s website says. Those who choose to wear skirts or dresses will not be penalized, a Summit One Vanderbilt spokesperson told USA TODAY.
The Summit One Vanderbilt, which opened Thursday, is located inside a new 1,401-foot tall tower. It includes three exhibits on three different floors; the “Air” exhibit features skyline views and reflective, mirrored floors.
“Due to the nature of the space and presence of reflective and transparent flooring materials, we recommend wearing pants, shorts, or tights to enjoy the full SUMMIT experience. For guests uncomfortable walking on reflective surfaces, we do offer a non-reflective privacy path throughout the space,” read the suggestion on the website.
Inside look at the Summit One Vanderbilt: New glass observation deck opens to public in NYC
NYC Jefferson statue set to be removed: NYC Thomas Jefferson statue to be removed from city council chamber by the end of the year
The Summit told USA TODAY it does offer black shorts for those who had not read the advisory at no cost. Guests who would like complimentary black shorts must ask for them when they arrive.
The creator of the Summit, Kenzo Digital, said the Air exhibit was created to “awaken” visitors’ senses and will transform their “relation to physical space.”
“We’ve created a work that brings innovative storytelling to the best view in New York City – taking the Summit observation deck canvas and elevating it into a transcendent and euphoric experience,” Kenzo Digital’s website read.
The Summit One Vanderbilt attraction in New York City wants visitors to enjoy all its glass ceilings, glass floors and glass walls but there’s one caveat – don’t wear a skirt.
The reflective flooring inside the building can lead to “unwanted exposure” for guests wearing skirts or dresses, the attraction’s website says. Those who choose to wear skirts or dresses will not be penalized, a Summit One Vanderbilt spokesperson told USA TODAY.
The Summit One Vanderbilt, which opened Thursday, is located inside a new 1,401-foot tall tower. It includes three exhibits on three different floors; the “Air” exhibit features skyline views and reflective, mirrored floors.
“Due to the nature of the space and presence of reflective and transparent flooring materials, we recommend wearing pants, shorts, or tights to enjoy the full SUMMIT experience. For guests uncomfortable walking on reflective surfaces, we do offer a non-reflective privacy path throughout the space,” read the suggestion on the website.
Inside look at the Summit One Vanderbilt: New glass observation deck opens to public in NYC
NYC Jefferson statue set to be removed: NYC Thomas Jefferson statue to be removed from city council chamber by the end of the year
The Summit told USA TODAY it does offer black shorts for those who had not read the advisory at no cost. Guests who would like complimentary black shorts must ask for them when they arrive.
The creator of the Summit, Kenzo Digital, said the Air exhibit was created to “awaken” visitors’ senses and will transform their “relation to physical space.”
“We’ve created a work that brings innovative storytelling to the best view in New York City – taking the Summit observation deck canvas and elevating it into a transcendent and euphoric experience,” Kenzo Digital’s website read.
Photo: Courtesy of SUMMIT/One Vanderbilt
Photo: Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio’s debut of its new license plate failed to take off because a banner depicted on the plate was attached to the wrong end of the Wright Brothers’ historic first plane, the Wright Flyer.
The new license plate illustrates rays of sunlight beaming into the sky, with a banner that reads “Birthplace of Aviation” draped across the horizon. But the banner, which should have been trailing behind the plane, was attached to its front.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio’s debut of its new license plate failed to take off because a banner depicted on the plate was attached to the wrong end of the Wright Brothers’ historic first plane, the Wright Flyer.
The new license plate illustrates rays of sunlight beaming into the sky, with a banner that reads “Birthplace of Aviation” draped across the horizon. But the banner, which should have been trailing behind the plane, was attached to its front.
A Tweet from the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles…..
We are aware that the plane on the new Ohio license plate unveiled this morning was oriented in the wrong direction.
We regret this mistake and have fixed the image. This is the correct design that will be reflected on all new plates issued to Ohio drivers.
Now through November 12
You can Enter for a Chance to Win a $1000 Gift Certificate to the participating Business of Your Choice in the Holiday Home Makeover Contest
Now through October 29, Your Chance to win the $1000 Daily Cash Prize
The WSGW Morning Team Show Is Sponsored by…..
“Sound Asleep Sleep Diagnostic Lab“
Four locations serving You in Saginaw, Bay City, Midland, and Mt. Pleasant
The Only Accredited Private Sleep Lab in the Area Owned and Operated by a Physician
Two Board Certified Physicians and Three Nurse Practitioners are Dedicated to Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Home Sleep and in the Lab Sleep Studies
If You’re Waiting Months for an Appointment, Sound Asleep Lab can schedule You within One to Two Weeks
The Most Cost Efficient Sleep Lab and Consulting Facility in the Area
****************************************************************
Wake Up Song of the Day: Starland Vocal Band “Afternoon Delight“. It’s a “One Hit Wonder Monday” song! For our purposes, defined as a singer or group known for only one song to chart on the U.S. Billboard Top 40. Or, even if a second song is on the chart, it is overwhelmed and generally forgotten because of the success of the “One Hit Wonder”. In 1976, Starland Vocal Band topped the charts with this One Hit Wonder!
Comments, Praise, and Criticisms: [email protected]
Click to like WSGW on Facebook
Click to Return to The Morning Team Page