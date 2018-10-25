WSGW Morning Team Show: October 25, 2018

Your Thursday WSGW Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..

2018 FOOD FOR FAMILIES:

Once again, we are asking You, Our Loyal Family of Radio Listeners, to make non-perishable food donations to help those in need as served by the area Salvation Army offices. In return for your donations, you’ll receive a free copy (while supply lasts) of the Listen to the Mrs. Recipe Brochure-Booklet.

This year, instead of finding boxes for one day at our participating business locations, you will find donation boxes at business locations throughout the entire campaign allowing for food donations to be accepted more conveniently.

At this time, you will find boxes at:

There’s a new animated remake coming of the Dr. Suess classic “How the Grinch Stole Christmas”. It will feature a new version of the musical theme, “You’re a Mean One, Mr. Grinch”. Charlie and Dave and Pat offer a comparison of the original and the new for you (runs 5:10)…..

Here is link to story which also includes links to the two songs

After the 7:30 news, a Saginaw Spirit report with Voice of Spirit Hockey, Joey Battaino, along with a couple of special guests (runs 8:09)

It’s Pat’s Perfect Pigskin Prognostications! Listen for Pat’s predictions for SVSU, MSU, and the Lions, and find out how well Pat is doing so far this season (runs 3:44)

A “you have got to be kidding” reason of why an emergency shelter in place message related to the bomb mailings was woefully short of information

A Military Plane Drops Humvee Over a Neighborhood Area in North Carolina

The woman who created the “Green Bean Casserole” has died

