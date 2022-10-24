WSGW Morning Team Show: October 24, 2022 (Monday)
It’s the WSGW Morning Team with YOU and Charlie and Denyse and Pat…..
We present the weekly edition of “Follow the Lions All Season Long to the Super Bowl”! This is something Your Morning Team has been doing for many, many years, believing that one year, we will follow the Lions, from start to finish, and have our final weekly edition a Super Bowl celebration
*************************************************
*************************************************
*************************************************
*************************************************
(UPI) — Workers at a car dealership in Florida examined a car that was dropped off for service and made a surprising discovery — a coyote wedged in the front grille.
The St. Francis Wildlife Association in Quincy said in a Facebook post that a rescuer was dispatched to the Toyota dealership in Tallahassee when garage workers preparing to service a car that had been dropped off discovered a live coyote embedded in the grille.
Dealership technicians removed the front of the vehicle to allow the rescuer to safely extract the animal.
“Always check your vehicle after a strike with a wild animal when safe to do so! Not only is it important to check if the animal is still alive so we can assist right away; it also is important to check your car to see if it’s still safe to be driven,” the post said.
The rescue group said in a follow-up post that the coyote underwent surgery for a leg injury and is expected to make a full recovery.
Here is the Facebook Post for the St. Francis Wildlife Association……
*************************************************************
The Latest Rocket Grab Plus Launch for YOU…..
*************************************************
You can Win a $1000 Gift Certificate to Your Choice of a Participating Business!
*************************************************************
The WSGW Morning Team Show Is Sponsored by…..
“Sound Asleep Sleep Diagnostic Lab“
Four locations serving You in Saginaw, Bay City, Midland, and Mt. Pleasant
The Only Accredited Private Sleep Lab in the Area Owned and Operated by a Physician
Two Board Certified Physicians and Three Nurse Practitioners are Dedicated to Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Home Sleep and in the Lab Sleep Studies
If You’re Waiting Months for an Appointment, Sound Asleep Lab can schedule You within One to Two Weeks
The Most Cost Efficient Sleep Lab and Consulting Facility in the Area
****************************************************************
Wake Up Song of the Day: Bertie Higgins “Key Largo“. It’s a “One Hit Wonder Monday” song! For our purposes, defined as a singer or group known for only one song to chart on the U.S. Billboard Top 40. Or, even if a second song is on the chart, it is overwhelmed and generally forgotten because of the success of the “One Hit Wonder”. In 1982, Bertie had his only top 40 hit, reaching #8, with this song.
Click to like WSGW on Facebook
Click to Return to The Morning Team Page