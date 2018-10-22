WSGW Morning Team Show: October 22, 2018

Hey, it’s a Monday, on the WSGW Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..

After the 6:30 news, Charlie and Dave and Pat enjoyed the Detroit Lions running to victory, plus the Michigan win over MSU, SVSU, Wings, and Spirit, too. (runs 8:39)

Why is Charlie predicting a traffic ticket in his future? (runs 4:55)

Charlie and Dave and Pat could not ignore the fact the new Halloween movie was #1 at the box office this weekend (runs 3:37)

Charlie and Dave and Pat talk about what happened in Canada in the first few days after marijuana sales were legalized (runs 3:10)…

A legendary music group to release a final album…..

NEW YORK (AP) _ Eddie Levert Senior and bandmate Walter Williams Senior say The O’Jays are planning to release their first album of original material in 20 years on February 22. It’s called “The Last Word” and it will not shy away from sensitive topics like racism and poverty. It will also be The O’Jays’ final album. Levert points out that in four years, he’ll be 80, and “What girl is going to fall out and scream on the floor for an 80-year-old man?” Williams says if that does happen, “Somebody better call the paramedics.”

A fun way a Nobel prize winner is honored…..

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) – The University of Missouri is honoring its Nobel Prize-winning scientist with an unusual accolade: a dedicated spot in a bicycle rack. George Smith learned this month that he’ll share this year’s Nobel Prize in chemistry with two other scientists. Other schools have recognized their Nobel laureates with a dedicated parking space. But the 77-year old Smith says, by his own assessment, “hot a good driver.” Smith tells The Kansas City Star he’s no “bike enthusiast” but that he lives less than a mile from the Columbia campus and bikes to work every day. His spot will be in a standard bike rack, the same as those used by other bicyclists on campus. But the university plans to post a sign letting everyone know that one particular space belongs to a Nobel laureate.

