WSGW Morning Team Show: October 21, 2022 (Friday)
It’s the WSGW Morning Team with YOU and Charlie and Denyse and Pat…..
TODAY, OCTOBER 21, is the FINAL DAY TO PLAY
YOU have the chance to WIN a Daily Cash Prize of $2000!!!
Listen Weekdays between 7am-5pm. When you hear the hourly football word, enter it online to qualify for the daily drawing!
*************************************************
Every Friday morning after the 7:30am news during the college football season, get ready for SVSU Football as Charlie talks with Voice of the Cardinals, J.J. Boehm (podcast segment)
*************************************************************
Weekend Events and Activitites
*************************************************************
*************************************************************
A new U.S. quarter featuring the likeness of Anna May Wong, a pioneering golden age actor considered to be Hollywood’s first Chinese American movie star, will soon go into circulation
PHOTO from United States Mint: Front and Back of New Coin to Honor Amy Wong
*************************************************************
*************************************************************
New Rocket Grab Plus Launch for YOU…..
*************************************************
You can Win a $1000 Gift Certificate to Your Choice of a Participating Business!
*************************************************************
The WSGW Morning Team Show Is Sponsored by…..
“Sound Asleep Sleep Diagnostic Lab“
Four locations serving You in Saginaw, Bay City, Midland, and Mt. Pleasant
The Only Accredited Private Sleep Lab in the Area Owned and Operated by a Physician
Two Board Certified Physicians and Three Nurse Practitioners are Dedicated to Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Home Sleep and in the Lab Sleep Studies
If You’re Waiting Months for an Appointment, Sound Asleep Lab can schedule You within One to Two Weeks
The Most Cost Efficient Sleep Lab and Consulting Facility in the Area
****************************************************************
Wake Up Song of the Day: Mac Davis “Baby, Don’t Get Hooked on Me“. It’s the Friday Flashback Song! We “Flash Back” in 10-20-30-40-50 year increments to find Number One Songs at this time that are still remembered today, along with the artists and groups that perform. Or, Number One Songs that are long forgotten, along with the artists and groups that perform. On this date, 50 years ago in 1972, Mac was #1 for 3 weeks.
Click to like WSGW on Facebook
Click to Return to The Morning Team Page