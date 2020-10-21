      Weather Alert

WSGW Morning Team Show: October 21, 2020 (Wednesday)

Charlie Rood
Oct 21, 2020 @ 4:46am

It’s the WSGW Wednesday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..

 

A Brand New WSGW OnLine Poll for YOU…..

WSGW OnLine Poll: Michigan Ballot Proposal 20-2 “Search Warrants for Electronic Data”

 

 

 

*****************************************************************

 

 

 

Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU:     The latest “battle elements” to fight COVID-19 may be mouthwash and baby shampoo (runs 5:12)…..

Click for Link to story

 

 

*****************************************************************

 

 

 

Charlie and Dave and Pat and Art and YOU:     Charlie is pondering a name change, thinking he needs the proper representation for his new hockey career (runs 8:59)…..

 

 

 

 

*****************************************************************

 

 

Charlie and Dave and Pat and Art and YOU:    What was the most important thing that happened in Game One of the World Series last night (runs 3:28)…..

 

 

*****************************************************************

There's Only One Way to Watch 'It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown' This Year And People Are Really Upset

 

 

 

*****************************************************************

 

 

 

International Space Station Uses Tea Leaves to Help Fix a Leak

Space Station air leak repaired with help from floating tea leaves

(File Photo by NASA/UPI)

 

 

 

*****************************************************************

 

 

You have a Chance to Win a Daily $1000 Cash Prize!

Combo Cash is presented by Herman Hiss and Company, Downtown Bay City, Celebrating the Holidays for Over 150 Years with You and Your Family

 

*****************************************************************

 

Check out our Posted Pictures and VOTE…..

*****************************************************************

 

 

The WSGW Morning Team Show Is Sponsored by…..

Sound Asleep Sleep Diagnostic Lab

Four locations serving You in Saginaw, Bay City, Midland, and Mt. Pleasant

The Only Free Standing Accredited Private Sleep Lab in the Area Owned and Operated by a Physician

Two Board Certified Physicians and Two Nurse Practitioners are Dedicated to Treatment of Sleep Disorders

The Most Cost Efficient Sleep Lab and Consulting Facility in the Area

*****************************************************************

Wake Up Song of the Day:     Manfred Mann “Do Wah Diddy Diddy“.

 

Comments, Praise, and Criticisms: [email protected]

Click to like WSGW on Facebook

Click to Return to The Morning Team Page

Popular Posts
Listen to the Mrs.
WSGW CORONAVIRUS INFORMATION
100.5 FM Full Schedule
790 AM Full Schedule
U of M Football
Sports News