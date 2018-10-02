WSGW Morning Team Show: October 2, 2018

It’s Tuesday on the WSGW Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..

WSGW 790am debuted a new program on Monday night and Charlie and Dave and Pat talk about “Markley and Van Camp” (4:59)

Charlie notes he will be in Bay City tonight for the Bay County Right to Life “Focus on Life” Dinner (runs :53)…..

After the 7:30 news, Charlie brought up a social media exchange involving Kanye West and Snoop Dogg (runs 5:02)…

Here is a link to the Snoop Dogg comments (warning for language)

After the 8:30 news, Charlie and Dave and Art talk about news coverage in a couple of different ways. First, in a story breaking this morning of a car driving into protestors in Flint, a social media news notification was a bit misleading. Second, a CBS News story seemed to leave out an important aspect to as story (runs 6:58)….

Here is link to story in Detroit Free Press and GM monitoring radio

Charlie and Dave and Pat talk about a Miguel Cabrera health update (runs 3:39)…

Link to the Detroit News story

Perhaps warn your neighbors if you plan a Halloween decoration such as this…

WEST FARGO, N.D. (AP) _ Someone saw something _ and said something. But the something that was seen _ wasn’t anything. Authorities in West Fargo, North Dakota say a neighbor spotted a Halloween decoration in the form of a sign reading “Help Me” that appeared to be written in blood. The sign was part of Becky Muhs’ display for the gory holiday. She says shortly after putting it up, she and her husband began getting messages from neighbors asking if they were OK. In one case, someone dialed 911. Muhs tells WDAY-TV the police visit ended with a chuckle _ and the responding officer didn’t ask her to take the sign down.

A 10-year-old boy calls 911 for help with his math homework

(I’ve thought of calling 911 trying to help my son with math homework – Charlie Rood)

