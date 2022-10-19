WSGW Morning Team Show: October 19, 2022 (Wednesday)
The WSGW Wednesday Morning Team with Charlie and Denyse and Pat and YOU…..
New WSGW OnLine Poll for YOU asking how YOU will Vote on Proposal 3…..
|Filing Status
|Deduction Amount
|Single
|$13,850
|Married Filing Jointly
|$27,700
|Head of Household
|$20,800
|Source: Internal Revenue Source
|Source: Internal Revenue Service.
|Tax Rate
|For Single Filers
|For Married Individuals Filing Joint Returns
|For Heads of Households
|10%
|$0 to $11,000
|$0 to $22,000
|$0 to $15,700
|12%
|$11,000 to $44,725
|$22,000 to $89,450
|$15,700 to $59,850
|22%
|$44,725 to $95,375
|$89,450 to $190,750
|$59,850 to $95,350
|24%
|$95,375 to $182,100
|$190,750 to $364,200
|$95,350 to $182,100
|32%
|$182,100 to $231,250
|$364,200 to $462,500
|$182,100 to $231,250
|35%
|$231,250 to $578,125
|$462,500 to $693,750
|$231,250 to $578,100
|37%
|$578,125 or more
|$693,750 or more
|$578,100 or more
|Source: Internal Revenue Service
Wake Up Song of the Day: The Fugees “Killing Me Softly“. Of of the founding members of this threesome, Pras Michel, is 50. This cover song the group did, suggested by Praz, was a huge hit in 1996.
