WSGW Morning Team Show: October 19, 2022 (Wednesday)

By Charlie Rood
October 19, 2022 5:20AM EDT
WSGW Morning Team Show: October 19, 2022 (Wednesday)
An election polling place station during a United States election.

The WSGW Wednesday Morning Team with Charlie and Denyse and Pat and YOU…..

 

 

New WSGW OnLine Poll for YOU asking how YOU will Vote on Proposal 3…..

WSGW OnLine Poll: Statewide Ballot Proposal 3

 

 

 

2023 Tax Brackets

2023 Standard Deduction
Filing Status Deduction Amount
Single $13,850
Married Filing Jointly $27,700
Head of Household $20,800
Source: Internal Revenue Source
Source: Internal Revenue Service.
2023 Federal Income Tax Brackets and Rates for Single Filers, Married Couples Filing Jointly, and Heads of Households
Tax Rate For Single Filers For Married Individuals Filing Joint Returns For Heads of Households
10% $0 to $11,000 $0 to $22,000 $0 to $15,700
12% $11,000 to $44,725 $22,000 to $89,450 $15,700 to $59,850
22% $44,725 to $95,375 $89,450 to $190,750 $59,850 to $95,350
24% $95,375 to $182,100 $190,750 to $364,200 $95,350 to $182,100
32% $182,100 to $231,250 $364,200 to $462,500 $182,100 to $231,250
35% $231,250 to $578,125 $462,500 to $693,750 $231,250 to $578,100
37% $578,125 or more $693,750 or more $578,100 or more
Source: Internal Revenue Service

 

 

 

Wake Up Song of the Day:     The Fugees “Killing Me Softly“.   Of of the founding members of this threesome, Pras Michel, is 50.   This cover song the group did, suggested by Praz, was a huge hit in 1996.

 

Comments, Praise, and Criticisms:    [email protected]

