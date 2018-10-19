WSGW Morning Team Show: October 19, 2018

Finally Friday on the WSGW Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and YOU…..

After the 6:30 news, Dave and Pat and YOU put up with Charlie finding fault with a company bowing to PC pressure, plus Pat has a frightening reality moment at the dentist office (runs 5:20)…..

After the 7:30 news, our weekly SVSU Football update with voice of the Cardinals, J.J. Boehm (runs 9:06)…..

Charlie and Dave and Pat and Art had fun with a story from yesterday about schools having to control smart phones in class. What did YOU face in school that had to be controlled? (runs 2:54)…..

After the 8:30 news, Charlie announced a few of the weekend events in the area. There are many, many, many, many, many (you get the idea) events going on in the area. Our list highlights some and perhaps spurs you on to find out about these or other events in the area (runs 8:51)…

Nebraska has announced a new tourism campaign:

“Nebrasksa: Honestly, it’s not for everyone.”

Why is this cereal being sold at select Target stores so popular it’s tough to find and why does it cost $7.99?!?!

