WSGW Morning Team Show: October 18, 2021 (Monday)

It’s the WSGW Monday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..
Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU: Another Monday, another Detroit Lions loss, but better news for the SVSU Cardinals, CMU, and Saginaw Spirit (runs 7:51)…..
Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU: Charlie has a “Three Stooges” experience (playing all three parts) doing some work at home over the weekend (runs 9:49)…..
Since the “Zebras on the Loose in Maryland” story was first reported in August, the WSGW Morning Team Show has followed the fate of the Zebras from time to time, still with updates here in October!
Maryland Residents Trying to Spot a Zebra
Those Zebras are Still on the Loose in Maryland, although one has been confirmed dead…..
Wake Up Song of the Day: Taco “Puttin’ on the Ritz“. It’s a “One Hit Wonder Monday” song! For our purposes, defined as a singer or group known for only one song to chart on the U.S. Billboard Top 40. Or, even if a second song is on the chart, it is overwhelmed and generally forgotten because of the success of the “One Hit Wonder”. In 1982, Taco had a worldwide hit with his song.
