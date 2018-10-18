WSGW Morning Team Show: October 18, 2018

Thursday morning with the WSGW Morning Team of Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..

After the 7:30 news, a Saginaw Spirit update with Voice of Spirit Hockey, Joey Battaino (runs 8:24)…..

After the 8:30 news, it’s the weekly edition of Pat’s Perfect Pigskin Prognostications (runs 4:24)…..

Charlie and Dave and Pat mused about an extra bye week in the NFL or eliminate a preseason game (runs 1:41)…..

Charlie and Dave and Pat have fun with the baseball playoff game last night featuring the Red Sox and Astros as the game ended with an interesting incident from the radio broadcast, plus the controversial fan interference – along with a mention of this being Willie Horton Day – (runs 4:47)…..

Here is the official “Willie Horton Day” news release…..

“WILLIE HORTON DAY” TO BE CELEBRATED OCTOBER 18

HORTON HONORED ACROSS THE STATE ON HIS BIRTHDAY FOR PAST ACHIEVEMENTS

DETROIT – For the 15th consecutive year, the state of Michigan will recognize one man’s ability to overcome obstacles and achieve a lifetime of success when “Willie Horton Day” is celebrated on Thursday, October 18. Willie is the fourth person in Michigan history to be given a day, with the third being Rosa Parks.

Horton, who serves as a Special Assistant to Tigers Executive Vice President of Baseball Operations and General Manager Al Avila, received this honor in 2004 when former Governor Jennifer Granholm signed House Bill No. 5200, which permanently declared October 18 of each year to be known as “Willie Horton Day.” The legislature chose to recognize the seven-time All-Star for his humanitarian efforts in the city and the state. The date of the honor also coincides with Mr. Horton’s birthday.

The youngest of 21 children, Horton was born on October 18, 1942 in Arno, Virginia. At the age of nine, Horton’s family moved to Detroit. By 13, he was turning the heads of area baseball scouts and on August 6, 1961, he became a member of his hometown team when he signed his first professional contract with the Tigers after an outstanding career at Detroit’s Northwestern High School.

His 18-year big league career included 14 seasons with the Tigers and he was an important part of the 1968 World Championship team. A lifetime .273 hitter, Horton had 1,993 hits, 325 home runs and 1,163 RBI over 2,208 games.

Among the many honors he has received in his lifetime, Horton’s uniform number 23 was retired and a statue in his likeness was unveiled by the Tigers on July 15, 2000 and stands among the Tigers Hall of Famers. On August 6, 2004, Detroit Northwestern High School named their newly constructed baseball and softball fields as the Willie Horton Baseball and Softball Diamonds. A monument in Horton’s honor was installed at the fields in 2005.

On June 14, 2006, the Army honored Willie with one of the highest military awards given to a civilian, the Order of Saint Maurice. He was the first professional athlete to earn the honor and his loyal support and distinguished contributions have been ongoing for many years to our military.

Additionally, Horton sponsors a $5,000 scholarship that is awarded annually to a high school senior from his alma mater, Detroit Northwestern High School.

When the Pistons tipped off the season last night at Little Caesars Arena, Aretha Franklin was honored in a very special way!

