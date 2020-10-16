      Weather Alert

WSGW Morning Team Show: October 16, 2020 (Friday)

Charlie Rood
Oct 16, 2020 @ 7:21am

It’s the WSGW Friday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..

 

 

 

*****************************************************************

 

 

 

 

 

*****************************************************************

 

 

Fire on Ice

Zamboni bursts into flames at N.Y. ice rink

 

 

 

*****************************************************************

 

 

Check out our Posted Pictures…..

 

 

*****************************************************************

You have a Chance to Win a Daily $1000 Cash Prize!

Combo Cash is presented by Herman Hiss and Company, Downtown Bay City, Celebrating the Holidays for Over 150 Years with You and Your Family

 

*****************************************************************

The WSGW Morning Team Show Is Sponsored by…..

Sound Asleep Sleep Diagnostic Lab

Four locations serving You in Saginaw, Bay City, Midland, and Mt. Pleasant

The Only Free Standing Accredited Private Sleep Lab in the Area Owned and Operated by a Physician

Two Board Certified Physicians and Two Nurse Practitioners are Dedicated to Treatment of Sleep Disorders

The Most Cost Efficient Sleep Lab and Consulting Facility in the Area

*****************************************************************

Wake Up Song of the Day:     Neil Diamond “Cracklin’ Rosie“.   It’s the Friday Flashback Song!   We “Flash Back” in 10-20-30-40-50 year increments to find Number One Songs at this time that are still remembered today, along with the artists and groups that perform.   Or, Number One Songs that are long forgotten, along with the artists and groups that perform.  On this date, 50 years ago in 1970, Neil was Number One for One Week.

Comments, Praise, and Criticisms: [email protected]

Click to like WSGW on Facebook

Click to Return to The Morning Team Page

 

Popular Posts
Listen to the Mrs.
WSGW CORONAVIRUS INFORMATION
100.5 FM Full Schedule
790 AM Full Schedule
U of M Football
Sports News