WSGW Morning Team Show: October 16, 2018

Tuesday time on the WSGW Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..

Charlie talks with Dave and Pat about his day off on Monday and why he was literally cut off from the world (runs 5:51)…

After the 7:30 news, Charlie and Dave and Pat comment on the story about the federal government may force drug companies to disclose prices in TV commercials (runs 3:02)…

Here’s the AP story referenced:

CYBERSPACE (AP) _ The federal government says it wants to force drugmakers to disclose prices for prescription medicines in their TV commercials. The drug industry’s main trade group said drug companies are only willing to disclose the prices on their websites, not in commercials, and they’ll start doing that next spring. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar unveiled a proposal that would apply to all brand-name drugs covered by the Medicare and Medicaid programs, which is most medicines. Most Americans don’t pay the full price for prescriptions _ one reason drugmakers have opposed disclosing the list prices, arguing that would just confuse the public. But insurance plans base their copayments on the list price

set by drugmakers. And patients with high-deductibles plans or no insurance

Former Tigers star pitcher, Dan Petry, will be honored with a Michigan high school field named after him. Who knew he lived in Michigan and that one of his sons plays in a pro sport, but not baseball!

A fun story about former Tigers star, Kirk Gibson, as told by L.A. Dodgers teammate, Orel Hershiser, of his game winning HR in game one of the 1988 World Series and what was really happening during the home plate celebration.

Get a bucket of items of the Colonel….

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) – Some items given to Colonel Harland Sanders’ driver and friend are being auctioned next month, including one of the Kentucky Fried Chicken founder’s white suits and matching Stetson hat. Heritage Auctions of Dallas said in a news release that Dick Miller spent the last decade of Sanders’ life working for him. Miller stayed on after Sanders’ death in 1980, helping Sanders’ wife, Claudia, and working for the company. He

said he wants to sell his memorabilia so someone who appreciates the items will end up with them. The collection includes the couple’s driver’s licenses and credit cards, an inscribed belt buckle and a wristwatch. The live auction will be Nov. 3 at Heritage Auctions’ Entertainment & Music Memorabilia Auction, with internet bidding available.

