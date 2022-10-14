WSGW Morning Team Show: October 14, 2022 (Friday)
Tonight on 790 NewsRadio WSGW
Detroit Red Wings Season Opener
6:45pm Game Day Coverage
Charlie talks about the Wings season opener (runs 2:32)…..
(reminder… due to NHL regulations, games cannot be streamed on apps or online)
Levi’s Jeans from 1880s Found in Mine Shaft are Auctioned for $87,400
PHOTO: @denimdoctors/@ziphtc
Elderly Woman has 23 Contact Lenses Removed from Her Eye
*************************************************
Wake Up Song of the Day: Mac Davis “Baby, Don’t Get Hooked on Me“. It’s the Friday Flashback Song! We “Flash Back” in 10-20-30-40-50 year increments to find Number One Songs at this time that are still remembered today, along with the artists and groups that perform. Or, Number One Songs that are long forgotten, along with the artists and groups that perform. On this date, 50 years ago in 1972, Mac was #1 for 3 weeks.
