WSGW Morning Team Show: October 14, 2022 (Friday)

By Charlie Rood
October 14, 2022 4:52AM EDT
It’s the WSGW Friday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Pat (off today) and Mike and Denyse in the WSGW NewsRoom

 

 

Tonight on 790 NewsRadio WSGW

Detroit Red Wings Season Opener

6:45pm Game Day Coverage

 

Charlie talks about the Wings season opener  (runs 2:32)…..

 

(reminder…  due to NHL regulations, games cannot be streamed on apps or online)

 

 

Levi’s Jeans from 1880s Found in Mine Shaft are Auctioned for $87,400

The 19th-century Levi's jeans sold for $87,000 at auction (Zip Stevenson)

PHOTO:    @denimdoctors/@ziphtc

 

 

 

 

Elderly Woman has 23 Contact Lenses Removed from Her Eye

doctor removes 23 contact lenses from patient's eye who slept with them every night

 

 

 

 

Wake Up Song of the Day:     Mac Davis “Baby, Don’t Get Hooked on Me“.   It’s the Friday Flashback Song!   We “Flash Back” in 10-20-30-40-50 year increments to find Number One Songs at this time that are still remembered today, along with the artists and groups that perform.   Or, Number One Songs that are long forgotten, along with the artists and groups that perform.   On this date, 50 years ago in 1972, Mac was #1 for 3 weeks.

 

