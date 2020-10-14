      Weather Alert

WSGW Morning Team Show: October 14, 2020 (Wednesday)

Charlie Rood
Oct 14, 2020 @ 7:20am

It’s the WSGW Wednesday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..

 

Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU:     A music legend has released new music, another music legend has a birthday celebration with other music legends attending, and a legendary group has one of its hit songs back on the charts after first charting in 1977

 

 

He’s the “Pump King” after Hauling his Giant Gourd Across the Country

Travis Gienger, from Anoka, Minn., poses next to his pumpkin, which weighed in at 2350 pounds, to win the Safeway World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-Off in Half Moon Bay, Calif., Monday, Oct. 12, 2020.

 

 

Throwing Dead Fish for Fun and Prizes…..

ORANGE BEACH, Alabama (AP)  –  The annual Mullet Toss is back on again at a popular roadhouse at the Florida-Alabama state line.  

In the annual event at the Flora-Bama Lounge, contestants throw dead fish from a point in Florida across the state line, vying for distance records.   The April event was postponed this year due to the spread of COVID-19.   Now, it’s set for October 23-25.

Co-owner Cameron Price says the organizers are taking advantage of the loosening of Florida coronavirus restrictions.   Price adds that it’s an outdoor event in breezy conditions.   Price says free masks will be available but masks won’t be mandatory.

 

 

 

 

Wake Up Song of the Day:     Sir Cliff Richard “Devil Woman“.   Sir Cliff is 80.

 

