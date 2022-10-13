WSGW Morning Team Show: October 13, 2022 (Thursday)
It’s the WSGW Thursday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Pat and Mike in the WSGW NewsRoom…..
Every Thursday morning after the 7:30am news during the Ontario Hockey League Season, Charlie talks with Voice of Spirit Hockey, Joey Battaino
Goose on the Loose Video (from Major League Baseball)
Goose Captured Video (scroll down to second video in this story)
https://fortune.com/2022/10/12/elon-musk-launches-burnt-hair-fragrance-boring-co-after-twitter-jokes/
https://calgary.ctvnews.ca/alberta-hamlet-of-cheadle-now-home-to-giant-cheetos-statue-1.6095656
Wake Up Song of the Day: Sammy Hagar “I Can’t Drive 55“. Sammy is 75 today.
