WSGW Morning Team Show: October 13, 2020 (Tuesday)

Charlie Rood
Oct 13, 2020 @ 7:11am

It's the WSGW Tuesday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..

 

Charlie and Dave and Pat and You:      In a follow up from yesterday regarding the survey showing Michigan being one of the best driving states, though Saginaw was one of the worst cities, we talk about “red light runners”, and an amusing sign Charlie saw while driving (runs 9:03)…..

This is the Speed Limit Sign Charlie thought was Amusing at the end of a little Construction Zone on Center Road between State and Brockway in Saginaw Township

The Speed Limit in the Zone is posted as “30”, and as You can See, the return to “40” Speed Limit sign was Placed Right in Front of an Existing “40” Speed Limit Sign

 

 

Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU:     Our current day connection to the history of the nation is noted with the death of President John Tyler’s grandson, yes the grandson of President Tyler, reported last month (runs 4:16)…..

 

Further follow up based on a listener email (runs 5:15)…..

 

 

A Michigan Man Scratches Two Lottery Winners, including a BIG Winner, on the Same Day

Man wins $5,000, $1M lottery prizes on the same day

 

 

 

Woman Returns Artifacts She Says are Cursed…  and She’s not the Only One!

Pompeii artifacts returned by tourist who claimed 'curse'

 

 

 

Wake Up Song of the Day:     England Dan and John Ford Coley “I’d Really Love to See You Tonight“.   John Ford Coley is 72.

 

 

