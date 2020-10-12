      Weather Alert

WSGW Morning Team Show: October 12, 2020 (Monday)

Charlie Rood
Oct 12, 2020 @ 7:33am

It’s the WSGW Monday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..

 

 

Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU:     Even on a Monday in the NFL season when the Lions have a “bye” week, we can still “Lions Lament” regarding the team and it’s coaching history (runs 8:22)…..

 

 

 

Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU:     An online insurance survey shows the best drivers and safest drivers are from Michigan, though one of the worst cities in the state is…..  (runs 7:26)

Here is Link to Detroit Free Press story

 

 

 

Charlie and Dave and Pat and Art and YOU:     Alice Cooper is offering up a Halloween treat (runs 2:08)…..

 

 

 

A Record Breaking Longhorn

Cowboy Tuff Chex, a bull belonging to Texas ranchers&nbsp;Richard and Jeanne Filip, was declared by Guinness World Records to have the longest horn spread on a living bull. Photo courtesy of Guinness World Records

Photo courtesy of Guinness World Records

 

 

 

Beware when you are purchasing a kitten online as it may turn out to be more cat than you expected!

French couple trying to buy Savannah cat get tiger cub, instead

 

 

 

 

Check out our Posted Pictures…..

 

 

*****************************************************************

 

Wake Up Song of the Day:     Susan Anton and Fred Knoblock “Killin’ Time“.

 

 

